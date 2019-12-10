AREA PACESETTER: Annawan's Samuels leading on the court

Samuels had the game-winning shot against Wethersfield, its co-op football partner, in the finale of the Wally Keller Classic, which Annawan won 51-50. Samuels had 18 points in the win.

“That was the game I had marked,” he said. “Playing against your teammates; you were just practicing with them a few days ago. It gets competitive, but in the end, it’s fun.”

Samuels’ quarterback and a Pacesetter in football, Coltin Quagliano, also started the year with a bang with 38 points, nine steals and seven assists in a win over Stark County.

“I could have told you that was going to happen,” Samuels said. “Coltin is one of my best friends. … He is a different type of animal. He comes in every single night ready to compete. He has that dog mentality every single night.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samuels played with high-level competition as part of Peoria Area Elite for the second off-season in a row, helping him work on his game and stay competitive. He says being more consistent and improving his defense is a goal of his each night.

Coach Alex Coppejans said one of the things he’s most proud of is how Samuels has bought into his role as a leader on the team. He’s always been coachable and retained a positive attitude.