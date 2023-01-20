Annawan narrowly edges Knoxville in tight triumph 51-47

Annawan found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Knoxville 51-47 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Knoxville and Annawan faced off on January 21, 2022 at Knoxville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Annawan faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield. For more, click here.
