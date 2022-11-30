Annawan collects victory over Rock Island Alleman 51-32

Rock Island Alleman was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Annawan prevailed 51-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.
The last time Annawan and Rock Island Alleman played in a 75-54 game on December 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
