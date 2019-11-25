ANNAWAN — It might take a bit of time and practice to get the Annawan Braves boys' basketball team up to full speed for the 2019-2020 season, but once they have their game legs under them, Coach Alex Coppejans expects his squad to compete in the Lincoln Trail Conference.
“The outstanding playoff run by the Annawan-Wethersfield football team has set us back a couple of weeks, and it will take some time for the team to mesh with the football guys just hitting the practice floor,” said Coppejans. “But the players we’ve had at practice are working very hard and ready to show what they can do in game situations.”
Coppejans fully expects his team to be in competition for the conference championship and beyond as they have four returning starters among seven lettermen back with the team.
“Last season, we took an inexperienced group to the semifinal game in the regional, and we were definitely playing our best basketball at the end of the season," he said. "That is the goal for every team.”
The 2018-2019 Braves finished the season with a 12-18 record and lost a close game in the regional semifinal to Roanoke-Benson.
The 2019-2020 Braves are a great mix, according to Coppejans, of players with solid varsity experience, and guys who have the work ethic and attitude to have a positive impact on the floor at both ends.
“We have four returning starters who will be our floor leaders this season,” Coppejans stated. “Julian Samuels is a 6-foot senior guard who averaged nearly 17 points per game; Ryan Goodman is a 6-2 senior forward who was a scoring and rebounding force for us; Drake VanHyfte is our returning center at 6-3 and last season as a junior he averaged eight points and five boards; and Reece Gripp averaged over six points per game last year as a sophomore guard.
“These guys worked extremely hard to develop the cooperation and teamwork necessary for us to make a solid run at the end of last year, and they gained the confidence and mental approach we will need this year to improve throughout the season and incorporate our younger guys into the mix in key game situations when it matters most,” said Coppejans.
Coppejans is also counting on seniors Isaac Shaw, Austin Earley, Josh Sims and Spencer Foes, along with a talented group of incoming players, to bring intensity to the fast-paced Brave style of play that has made Coppejans' teams so successful in the last several years.
“I’m looking for us to pick up where we left off at the end of last season," the coach said. "I’m excited to see this group come together and embrace our brand of basketball and peak at the end of the season.
“If everything comes together like I believe it will, we will compete for the conference championship and a regional crown.”