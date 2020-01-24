Alleman throttled by deep Galesburg team

“We know that we can make baskets at any point in time, it’s just making sure we’re taking the correct shots,” he said. “We always want to look inside first … but we always have confidence in our shooters from the outside.”

Alleman was led by Paul Rouse’s 14 points.

The Pioneers were whistled for 14 fouls in the first half, including a technical and intentional foul. GHS was 4-4 at the line in the second half.

The confidence of Galesburg’s second unit wasn’t lacking as GHS scored 47 points off the bench.

“They’re a very deep team,” Murray said. “They’ve got guys who can penetrate and guys who are very good at just spotting up. It’s kind of pick your poison at times … and somebody made us pay on a consistent basis.”

Alleman has a chance to bounce back against Morrison at home today.

“I’m glad we have just 24 hours to get to play again,” Murray said.

Hart said the earlier Big 6 loss to United Township was a wake-up call that his team heeded. The Streaks have found their groove ever since.