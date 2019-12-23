Alleman snaps losing streak at Warkins

ERIE — Playing its final games before a three-day Christmas break, the Alleman boys basketball team wanted dearly to put a win in its collective stocking.

Taking a 10-game losing streak into Monday's opening day at the 18th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, the Pioneers had to endure after a fourth-quarter rally came up short in a 61-56 setback to Morrison in the first of two contests.

In its nightcap, though, Alleman got the gift it was seeking. After battling Stark County for three periods, the Pioneers clamped down defensively and pulled away over the final eight minutes to earn a 60-51 victory, their first win since their season opener.

“Tonight, we closed one out. We did all the things we needed to do to finish the game,” said Alleman coach Kyle Murray, whose 2-11 club forced the Rebels into 3-of-12 shooting and five turnovers in the fourth quarter, including an 0-for-7 showing from 3-point range.

“We made the proper plays and executed down the stretch, and now we've got to build off this. It's definitely a nice way to head into the holiday break. The guys can rest, come back refreshed and focus on the second half of the season.”