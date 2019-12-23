Alleman snaps losing streak at Warkins

ERIE — Playing its final games before a three-day Christmas break, the Alleman boys basketball team wanted dearly to put a win in its collective stocking.
Taking a 10-game losing streak into Monday's opening day at the 18th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, the Pioneers had to endure after a fourth-quarter rally came up short in a 61-56 setback to Morrison in the first of two contests.
In its nightcap, though, Alleman got the gift it was seeking. After battling Stark County for three periods, the Pioneers clamped down defensively and pulled away over the final eight minutes to earn a 60-51 victory, their first win since their season opener.
“Tonight, we closed one out. We did all the things we needed to do to finish the game,” said Alleman coach Kyle Murray, whose 2-11 club forced the Rebels into 3-of-12 shooting and five turnovers in the fourth quarter, including an 0-for-7 showing from 3-point range.
“We made the proper plays and executed down the stretch, and now we've got to build off this. It's definitely a nice way to head into the holiday break. The guys can rest, come back refreshed and focus on the second half of the season.”
Sparking the Pioneers offensively in their first win in almost a month was the duo of sophomore guard Alec Ponder (15 points, four steals) and junior forward Caleb Sharer (10 points, eight rebounds). Teammates Elijah Campos and Ryan Dockery-Jackson each added nine points, with Campos snaring three steals.
“Finally, a win. This feels great,” said Ponder, who tallied 13 points in the earlier game with Morrison. “Coach was on us about how we had to play physical and come out with a lot of energy. We knew we could win this one, and it feels good to get back on track.”
Against the Mustangs, Alleman found itself down 50-35 early in the fourth quarter as it struggled to contend with Morrison's 6-foot-7 standout T.C. Ottens, who went for 30 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
But with a pair of Cameron Wallace 3-pointers and another by Campos (10 points) leading the way, the Pioneers got to within 52-50 with 1:58 left to play before the Mustangs reeled off eight straight points to take control.
“Our No. 1 priority is always to win,” said Sharer, who added nine points against Morrison. “We just have to keep working on the things we can control.”
Host Panthers open 2-0: After finishing second at last year's Warkins Classic, host Erie-Prophetstown would like nothing more than to get another crack at its hometown tournament's championship.
The Panthers took the early steps towards another title shot by scoring a pair of wins Monday. After edging Beecher 52-50, E-P (3-5) successfully counterattacked Fulton's 2-3 zone defense after a two-point second quarter and went on to post a 51-42 win.
“We started (the Fulton game) really well, offensively and defensively,” E-P coach Ryan Winckler said, “then we hit an area where they threw the zone at us, which was something unexpected. Our guys panicked a bit, and did things they don't normally do, but we were able to adjust at halftime.”
Against the Steamers (7-5), senior forward Eric Robinson scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, with teammate Dawson Haagard backing him with a 12-point performance. Earlier, Robinson had 14 against Beecher to augment a 17-point game by Bryce Rosenow.
“We'd like to be back in the championship, but right now, we're taking it day by day,” Robinson said. “We've been building through these early games to take the next step, and we're starting to find what we need to do, to take steps towards our long-term goals.”
Orion also perfect: Also enjoying a perfect opening day were the Orion Chargers (9-2), who had dropped their last two games prior to Monday's doubleheader.
Orion scored both of its wins in convincing fashion, building a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 63-33 victory over Mercer County behind senior guard Josh Johnson's game-high 18 points. Johnson then led his squad with 11 points in a 58-29 victory over Stockton.
Two other squads – reigning Warkins champion Sterling Newman and Lena-Winslow – came out of Monday with a pair of wins.
The Comets (10-2) opened with a 51-35 win over Riverdale as Marcus Williams netted 18 points, with 2018 Warkins MVP Devon House adding 10. The duo nearly replicated their efforts in a 76-45 win over Morrison by coming for 29 points, 19 coming from Williams.
Lena-Winslow (8-2) set a tournament record for fewest points allowed in its 52-18 win over Stark County, then pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 45-35 win over Riverdale. The Rams (4-9) trailed just 32-30 going into the fourth quarter as Andrew Meloan scored 14 of his 16 points in the first three periods.
MerCo, Fulton both drop two: Both Mercer County and Fulton dropped their two contests. In addition to their loss to Orion, the Golden Eagles were edged 54-51 by Beecher. The Steamers fell 43-23 to Stockton in their Monday opener.