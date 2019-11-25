ORION – Once its defense got into lockdown mode, the Alleman boys' basketball team had the ideal formula to cook up an opening-night victory.
Taking on Mercer County in the final game of Monday's triple bill at the 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic, the Pioneers kept the Golden Eagles from taking flight, forcing them into 25 turnovers and using that to fuel their offense as they rolled to a 61-38 victory.
Up by 12 going into the final period, Alleman opened the fourth with 12 straight points to effectively secure the win as guards of Elijah Campos (14 points, six steals) and Paul Rouse (14 points, four steals) paved the way. Teammate Caleb Sharer chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds.
“He plays the passing lanes well,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said of Campos. “He anticipates well, and has quick hands. It was a great job by him tonight.”
Murray also felt that when the Pioneers did not overly rely on their outside shooting, they were able to execute their game plan to best effect.
“It looked like our depth was starting to take over,” he said of the home stretch. “We started to take what our defense gave us, and that forced Mercer County to play catch-up.”
Up by 11 in the first period, Alleman saw that lead carved into with MerCo's Matthew Lucas scored with 11.2 seconds on the clock and teammate Cade Sharp drained a halfcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer, bringing the Golden Eagles within 22-16 after one.
However, that was as close as MerCo got. A 7-1 Pioneer run to open the second ensured that as they took a 34-22 halftime lead.
Ridgewood 53, Erie-Prophetstown 44 (OT): Trailing by three with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter of Monday's opener, the Ridgewood Spartans got new life when junior guard Mitchell Brooks buried a 3-pointer to forge a tie at 43 and eventually force overtime.
“I was struggling with my shooting, so give credit to my teammates for finding me,” said Brooks (10 points, eight rebounds). “I let it fly, and when it went in, it was a new starting point for us.”
In the extra session, Ridgewood hit four of six foul shots after converting just nine of 26 free-throw opportunities in regulation, and the guard duo of junior Ganon Greenman and sophomore Lucas Kessinger combined for eight points as the Spartans pulled away.
You have free articles remaining.
“We never gave up. That's one thing Coach Bryan (Brooks) always talks about, never giving up,” said Greenman, who led Ridgewood with 17 points and added 11 rebounds, with Kessinger adding 12 points and seven boards.
Up 35-32 entering the fourth period, the Spartans found themselves looking at a 43-39 deficit with just over two minutes left in regulation, the largest they faced all evening.
“I was a little worried when we got down,” said Coach Brooks, “but we did a good job of hanging around and coming back. This is something the kids can grow up on, knowing they're down but never out.”
Bryce Rosenow, who drained four 3-pointers, finished with 17 points to lead E-P and Eric Robinson, added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Clayton Johnson had a game-high 12 boards.
“I was proud of our guys' effort. This is something to build on,” said E-P coach Ryan Winckler. “The first game of the year, there's a lot of things you can look back on, one or two possessions that made a difference. But we played hard and fought to the end.”
Sherrard 61, Monmouth-Roseville 53: Down 32-21 at halftime after the Titans' Quincy Tahyia buried a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, Sherrard came out for the second half a much different basketball team.
The Tigers opened the third period by reeling off 14 straight points, taking a 33-32 lead on a Will Franck bucket with 4:06 left in the period. They never trailed again as they took a 42-35 lead into the fourth period.
“We talked at the half about making a few adjustments,” said Sherrard coach Brian Hutton. “Just defending some of the screens they had coming off the basketball and being more physical, and we did that. We had some big bursts and hit 3s, but I was thrilled with how our defense played in the third quarter.”
The Tigers reeled off 10 straight points to go up 47-35 as Tanner Humphrey (11 points) and Logan Slattery (10) paced a balanced offensive attack.
“We want this to be a turnaround year, and this is a huge win for us,” Hutton said. “Our kids are really energized.”