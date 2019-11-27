ORION — When you take just three more shot attempts than you have turnovers, that can be a problem.
Those numbers and a mix up on defense cost the Alleman Pioneers in a heartbreaking 45-43 loss to Abingdon-Avon in the Orion 10&32 Tip Off on Wednesday.
In the nightcap, Orion jumped on Mercer County early and never let up in a 70-22 win to take a 2-0 record into Friday's final day of round-robin games.
Tough ending: It was one of those games where it just felt like the Pioneers were in control for most of the first three quarters. Then, all of a sudden the turnover woes all game finally started to become a problem.
Alleman wound up with 31 turnovers and took just 34 shots.
The Tornadoes kept close enough to creep up to tie the game, then take a lead in the late stages of the fourth quarter.
"We warned our guys that Abingdon-Avon had four returning starters from a regional champion last year," Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. "Our biggest problem came when they took away our first option and we never ran anything after that.
"We really lacked composure late in the late moments of the game."
The Tornadoes split two two-shot free-throws attempts to take a 43-41 lead in the last minute of the game. Setting up for a chance to tie, Elijah Campos was fouled nearly 35 feet from the basket with 5.4 seconds left. Campos swished both free throws to tie the game.
However, A-Town got the ball in quickly to Graham Struhs and he drove three-quarters of the court with no one stepping in front of him as he drove to an uncontested layup at the buzzer.
"Our plan was to contest them from allowing to push the ball, then to retreat back and push them away from the basket," Murray said. "Instead, we came up and let (Struhs) drive straight to the rim."
"We are going through a process right now where we have a lot of guys who have never played in these varsity late-game situations. We don't know how to finish a game because we haven't done it before."
Campos had a big night for Alleman with 21 points and seven steals. Ryan Dockery-Jackson added 10 points. The rest of the Pioneers combined for just four baskets and 10 points.
"Elijah did a lot of very good things," Murray said. "What we need him to do now is take be a leader when we need him to take control of the ball."
Ryan Adolphson led A-Town with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Fast and easy: Thanks to almost the entire second half being played with a running clock, Orion rolled to a win in less than an hour. What the game did give the Chargers was the opportunity to get everyone a lot of playing time.
Orion used 13 players in the first half but that would have have been the same whether the game was a blowout or a tight contest.
"We are going to play 10, 11 or maybe even 12 or more all the time," Orion coach Alex Johnson said. "What we want is for them to play hard all the time and we will get them out if they get tired. We want maximum effort all the time for the five on the court."
Orion jumped ahead early and blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Mercer County 24-6 to take a 41-12 lead into intermission.
"I thought our second unit was really good," Johnson said. "A lot of them are in their first games of varsity and they showed us they can get some things done."
Starters Josh Johnson (13 points) and Cade Weiss (11 points) combined for six of the Chargers' nine 3-pointers in the game.
"We want everyone to be ready to shoot," Johnson said. "The hardest team to scout is the one where all five guys on the court are a threat."