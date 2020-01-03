alleman-galesburg boys basketball

GALESBURG — Jumping back into Western Big 6 Conference play Friday night, the Alleman boys' basketball team found itself with a most demanding challenge.

Going on the road to face a Galesburg team fresh from winning the Taylorville Holiday Tournament championship, the Pioneers found themselves behind the 8-ball early and could never recover as the Silver Streaks rolled to a 64-27 victory at John Thiel Gymnasium.

With Jaylin McCants and Rylee Milan combining to score 13 first-quarter points, the Streaks scored the game's first 16 points before Elijah Campos got the Pioneers (2-15, 0-5) on the board with 2:40 left in the period.

"We had a lot of miscues that led to easy buckets for them early on," said Alleman coach Kyle Murray, whose club was hampered by 23 turnovers. "They put a lot of pressure on us, took us out of our offense and forced us to dribble more than we wanted."

Further hurting Alleman in the second quarter after it had closed the gap to 19-8 was its free-throw shooting. The Pioneers got to the line six times in the period, but could not connect on any of their opportunities as Galesburg opened a 38-12 halftime lead.

