alleman-galesburg boys basketball

GALESBURG — Jumping back into Western Big 6 Conference play Friday night, the Alleman boys' basketball team found itself with a most demanding challenge.
Going on the road to face a Galesburg team fresh from winning the Taylorville Holiday Tournament championship, the Pioneers found themselves behind the 8-ball early and could never recover as the Silver Streaks rolled to a 64-27 victory at John Thiel Gymnasium.
With Jaylin McCants and Rylee Milan combining to score 13 first-quarter points, the Streaks scored the game's first 16 points before Elijah Campos got the Pioneers (2-15, 0-5) on the board with 2:40 left in the period.
"We had a lot of miscues that led to easy buckets for them early on," said Alleman coach Kyle Murray, whose club was hampered by 23 turnovers. "They put a lot of pressure on us, took us out of our offense and forced us to dribble more than we wanted."
Further hurting Alleman in the second quarter after it had closed the gap to 19-8 was its free-throw shooting. The Pioneers got to the line six times in the period, but could not connect on any of their opportunities as Galesburg opened a 38-12 halftime lead.
"When we had opportunities, we didn't capitalize on them," Murray said. "We had four or five possessions by the rim, but we weren't able to get a shot off."
While the Galesburg defense was in lockdown mode to help propel the Streaks (14-2, 3-2) to their ninth straight win, 6-foot-6 senior forward McCants was doing plenty of damage on both sides of the court.
In addition to posting a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, he made his presence felt defensively with seven steals. Milan added 13 points and five boards for the hosts, with Alex Egipciaco chipping in with five rebounds and three steals.
"We're a team that feeds off our energy," said McCants. "We get a big wave of energy, and that gets us going. Once we get going, we're really unstoppable."
For the Pioneers, a bright spot was the continued solid play of sophomore guard Alec Ponder. He led his club with 11 points and added four rebounds. Campos chipped in with six points.
"Alec's getting better and better as the year goes on," said Murray. "He had some injuries to deal with early on, but now he's coming into full bloom. He's a quarterback in football, so we'll need his leadership as well."