Alleman boys fall down late to Knoxville in Campos' absence

ROCK ISLAND — Playing without its senior point guard and leading scorer Elijas Campos, the Alleman boys basketball team kept things close against visiting Knoxville until late in Tuesday night’s contest.

Leading Alleman by just two points heading into the fourth quarter, Knoxville surged to a 55-42 win after outscoring the Pioneers 20-9 in the final frame.

The Blue Bullets (15-3) were 10-12 at the line in a fourth quarter in which David Hise scored six of his game-high 18 points.

Campos, who averages around 11 points per game, was out with an illness for Alleman (2-17), which trailed by two points at the end of each of the first three quarters.

Coach Kyle Murray said a lot of his Pioneers stepped up and played out of position in the loss, but the team kept things competitive for a majority of the game.

“They handled it for the most part,” Murray said of Campos’ absence, “but there were periods of the game where not having that experience caught up with us and Knoxville was able to take advantage of a couple turnovers.”

Alleman finished the game with 15 turnovers but cleaned things up in the third quarter after giving it away nine times in the first half.