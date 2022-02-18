 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aledo Mercer County staggers Annawan with punishing performance 77-56

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Annawan 77-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Golden Eagles' shooting jumped to a 37-26 lead over the Braves at halftime.

In recent action on February 8, Annawan faced off against Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County took on Woodhull Al/Cam on February 8 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal tops Moline 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News