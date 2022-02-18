Aledo Mercer County staggers Annawan with punishing performance 77-56

Aledo Mercer County showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Annawan 77-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Golden Eagles' shooting jumped to a 37-26 lead over the Braves at halftime.
In recent action on February 8, Annawan faced off against Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County took on Woodhull Al/Cam on February 8 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
