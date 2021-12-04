 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Iowa City vanquishes Muscatine 81-41
Abracadabra: Iowa City vanquishes Muscatine 81-41

Iowa City controlled the action to earn a strong 81-41 win against Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on December 4.

The Little Hawks' offense stormed to a 47-24 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Iowa City's supremacy showed as it carried a 56-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

