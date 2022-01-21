Abingdon-Avon pours it on Galva 82-32

Abingdon-Avon handled Galva 82-32 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The Tornadoes opened with a 20-5 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
Abingdon-Avon's shooting thundered to a 38-16 lead over Galva at the intermission.
The Tornadoes' reign showed as they carried a 67-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
