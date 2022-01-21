 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon-Avon pours it on Galva 82-32
Abingdon-Avon pours it on Galva 82-32

Abingdon-Avon handled Galva 82-32 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The Tornadoes opened with a 20-5 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

Abingdon-Avon's shooting thundered to a 38-16 lead over Galva at the intermission.

The Tornadoes' reign showed as they carried a 67-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

