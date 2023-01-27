 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon-Avon pours it on Galva 65-28

Abingdon-Avon didn't tinker with Galva, scoring a 65-28 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Abingdon-Avon and Galva faced off on January 21, 2022 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Abingdon-Avon faced off against Galva and Abingdon-Avon took on Galva on January 20 at Galva High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

