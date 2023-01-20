Abingdon-Avon designs winning blueprint against Galva 70-54

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Abingdon-Avon prevailed over Galva 70-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Abingdon-Avon and Galva faced off on January 21, 2022 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For a full recap, click here.
