A good and bad day for West and Robinson

QUINCY — Davenport West basketball coach David Robinson saw a lot of good things on Saturday but nothing more than the joy of coaching at Quincy High School.

Robinson played three varsity games as a Rock Island Rock at Blue Devils Gym, winning all three. His coaching debut there ended in a 63-53 setback to Quincy Notre Dame.

"This was a great experience for me and for our guys," Robinson said. "What a great atmosphere. The Western Big 6 teams get to play there every year, and they are so lucky for that.

"I have so many memories. The three wins for sure is one, but I remember the elderly woman who was hitting me in my back with her cane while I was sitting on the bench. I remember the huge crowd that is so loyal and the fan-o-meter. It's a sight to see. I hope they might invite me back next year when we are a year older and a lot better."

As for the game, the Falcons (2-9) continued their struggles to make shots. West was 19 of 63 from the field, including 8 of 35 from beyond the 3-point arc.

"We just can't get the ball to go in the basket," Robinson said. "We do all the things right to get the ball to open shooters but we can't make enough shots. One thing we will do is keep shooting."