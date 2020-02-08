Annawan takes third at LTC boys tournament

KEWANEE — Denied a shot at its third Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament title in four years, the Annawan boys' basketball squad still was not lacking for motivation Saturday evening.
Taking on Illinois 78 rival Wethersfield, which recently scored a four-point win on Annawan's home court, the Braves bounced back after falling to Princeville at the buzzer on Friday night as they topped the Flying Geese 67-58.
"I think playing Wethersfield the night after a tough loss was a good opportunity for us to bounce back," said Annawan coach Alex Coppejans. "We knew it'd be a great game, with two good teams going at it. The guys came ready to play, and I was really happy with their focus."
On a night when Wethersfield junior guard Coltin Quagliano scored 28 points to become the Geese's second-leading career scorer at 1,795 points, passing Trevor Lay (1,774) to trail only Nathan Kohler (2,040 points) for the career lead, Annawan countered with a pair of big scoring performances.
Reece Gripp led the way for the Braves with 21 points and Julian Samuels added 20. Teammate Isaac Shaw added 10 points, with Coppejans also praising his work guarding Quagliano.
"We had great balance tonight, and I thought Isaac came in and did a tremendous job guarding Coltin the entire game," Coppejans said. "Reece made some big plays for us; he came into the game with a positive mindset and played well."
Taking its second loss in three games, Wethersfield (17-8) looks to get back into the gym and continue to fine-tune its game as it gets set to resume the LTC regular-season race.
"We're still in it, no doubt about it. Luckily, we control our own destiny," said Geese coach Jeff Parsons, who got 14 points and eight rebounds from Tevin Baker Saturday night.
Princes win first LTC tourney title: A 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter was plenty for Princeville (22-3), which topped LTC regular-season leader United 47-34 to win their first conference tournament title.
Led by Evan Wynne's 11 points, the Red Storm (19-6) were also looking for their first LTC tourney crown, but a 25-11 halftime deficit proved too big for them to overcome.
"Hopefully we'll bounce back from this," said United coach Doug Dennison. "There's still a lot of work to do, with two full weeks left before the postseason."
Tourney roundup: Fifth place went to Mercer County (4-23), which doubled its pre-tournament win total the last two nights, including Saturday's 46-42 win over Ridgewood (16-10) as Trey Essig tallied 15 points and Cade Sharp added 12 on four 3-pointers.
Sharp hit three of his treys in the second period to help the Golden Eagles turn a 13-point deficit after one into a 27-26 halftime lead. Down 39-35 going into the fourth, MerCo outscored the Spartans 11-3 in the final period. Mitchell Brooks posted a game-high 17 points for Ridgewood, with Ganon Greenman chipping in 12.
ROWVA-Williamsfield used Lorin Peterson's 18 points to edge Galva 61-59 for seventh place. In the ninth-place game, West Central rolled past Stark County 69-40 behind Landen Beelman's 23 points.