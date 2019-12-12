A double Storm into IBCA Hall of Fame

As much as they are thrilled to be honored, Tyler Storm and Kelly (Buresh) Storm are more excited at the memories that have come flooding back.
The husband and wife duo were voted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Tyler Storm graduated from Geneseo in 2008 as a McDonald's All-American and Illinois Mr. Basketball nominee. He is third on Geneseo's all-time scoring list, trailing only IBCA hall of famer Dave Anderson and current Maple Leaf Isaiah Rivera.
Kelly Storm graduated from Annawan in 2010 as the team's all-time leading scorer. She was the leading vote-getter for the Class 1A Associated Press All-State team her junior and senior seasons.
"Well, you don't see this every day with a husband and wife going in together," Kelly Storm said. "I was completely shocked to be nominated in the first year I was eligible."
Added Tyler Storm, "It's exciting that both of us get to go in together and both families will get to be there to watch us both go in. I've never really thought about this."
Each said the honor opened up a box filled with high school memories this past week.
"I would definitely say the memories have been so much fun this week," Kelly Storm said. "It starts with all my teammates and friends that I made. Then, as I started thinking about the great games or crazy things, it makes me smile.
"I remember I had a really weird pregame routine that really sounds ridiculous 10 years later. I would go to the gas station after school, get a pink Gatorade and because it was too sweet I would pour half out and fill it with water. My dad would pick me up and we'd go get Chloe VanOpdorp and we'd listen to the same bad rap — that my dad hated — and drive to the game.
"My teammates are what made me what I was, and I remember all the great games. I especially remember the special games like the weekend we played in the conference tournament. We played Wethersfield, West Central and Princeville and I went 38, 36, 38 in three wins."
Kelly Storm played two seasons at Quincy College before a back injury ended her career.
Tyler Storm has different kinds of memories. Sure, he averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds his senior season to lead the Leafs to the Sweet 16, but the real fun was getting to play for his dad, Brad Storm.
"Playing for my dad was the most cherished part of my high school career," he said. "Sure, we had our tough times, and to this day we still butt heads about basketball, but it was a great feeling. The best thing was we were able to split basketball and home.
"When we were on the court it was player and coach and when we got home it was family. One of the things he taught me and I will teach my son (Chambers) that as a dad you want to make sure the son is enjoying playing and not being pushed to play."
Tyler Storm played at Northern Illinois University.
With two extremely talented players as parents, one would expect the Storm children — Kelly is due with their second child in the spring — will play some hoops.
"Chambers is all about basketball already," Kelly said. "He rides on the bus with the Maple Leafs now and he wonders why he can't sit on the bench with grandpa."
Will grandpa still be there 15 years from now?
"I think he would love to coach Chambers," Tyler said, "but I don't see him hanging in there for 15 more years. I'd love to help as an assistant when he plays, but I have no want to be a head coach."
With the two heading to the Hall of Fame, it begs the question as to who is the better player of the pair.
"I beat him at P-I-G, but I don't think I could beat him one-on-one," Kelly said. "And I beat him at P-I-G with the men's basketball."
Added Tyler, "I'll give her one win in P-I-G with her corner 3 that is a shot I don't like. One-on-one, I'd just back her down and score every time."
