A double Storm into IBCA Hall of Fame

"I remember I had a really weird pregame routine that really sounds ridiculous 10 years later. I would go to the gas station after school, get a pink Gatorade and because it was too sweet I would pour half out and fill it with water. My dad would pick me up and we'd go get Chloe VanOpdorp and we'd listen to the same bad rap — that my dad hated — and drive to the game.

"My teammates are what made me what I was, and I remember all the great games. I especially remember the special games like the weekend we played in the conference tournament. We played Wethersfield, West Central and Princeville and I went 38, 36, 38 in three wins."

Kelly Storm played two seasons at Quincy College before a back injury ended her career.

Tyler Storm has different kinds of memories. Sure, he averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds his senior season to lead the Leafs to the Sweet 16, but the real fun was getting to play for his dad, Brad Storm.

"Playing for my dad was the most cherished part of my high school career," he said. "Sure, we had our tough times, and to this day we still butt heads about basketball, but it was a great feeling. The best thing was we were able to split basketball and home.