West, Clinton split high-scoring MAC twinbill

"Coach (head coach Scott Beatty) brought us in at that time and told us we still had 18 outs," Schaeffer-Houston said. "We were able to put the ball in play, and we got some runs. It was more us not getting down on ourselves.

"The first two innings, we weren't talking like we normally do. Our heads were down."

The River Kings struck quickly with two first-inning runs on a one-out RBI double by Max Holy, who subsequently scored on a single by Jasper Luckritz that took a high hop and glanced off the glove of West shortstop Jackson Huffstutler.

Clinton made it 3-0 an inning later when Zach Hoffman's lead-off infield single turned into a two-base play when he reached second on a low throw.

He took third on a Tavian Bailey sacrifice bunt and eventually scored on Joe Simpson's sacrifice fly. The River Kings were not through at that point, however.

Two singles, an error and a balk by West starting pitcher Garet Gustaf extended the Kings' lead to 5-0. Holy (2-for-3, two runs), who had singled to open the top of the fourth, scored on the balk and Dotterweich delivered a two-out single to bring in Jensen.