Unlucky break ends Davenport West's season

The rains that fell during Monday's Iowa Class 4A baseball substate semifinals were not lengthy in duration.
Unfortunately for Davenport West, the lingering effects of the summer shower will leave the Falcons something to dwell on in the offseason.
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning and a runner in scoring position, Cedar Rapids Prairie's Maddux Frese lofted a high fly to right that appeared to end the inning. But West outfielder Payton Thompson slipped on the wet grass, and the ball fell to score the lone run in the Hawks' 1-0 victory.
"That was a fun game to watch, some good baseball. Just one slip ..." said Falcons' coach Scott Beatty, whose club ended a 13-7 season on its home diamond at the West Baseball/Softball Complex.
"But, we didn't produce a run. We didn't come up with the timely hit we needed."
After the RBI double by Frese (2-for-3) put Prairie on top, the Falcons did have a chance to extend their season when they got the tying and winning runs on base in the home half of the seventh.
With two outs, West senior Logan Peterson just made enough contact to foul off a 2-2 pitch and keep his bid for at least the tying hit alive. However, Prairie pitcher Collin Rickertsen got him swinging to cap his complete-game gem.
"It just didn't come out for Logan like he wanted," Beatty said. "All four of our seniors, they're all great kids. Their contributions to this team are going to be missed."
In the final inning, the Falcons' Dom DeLaPaz worked Rickertsen for a lead-off single and R.J. Molloy walked with one out to put runners on first and second, but the Hawks' hurler hung tough to send his 12-5 team to Wednesday's substate final at Dubuque Hempstead (14-1).
"I just had to keep hitting my spots. When I saw (Petersen) foul that one off, I just had to do it one more time," said Rickertsen, who finished with a two-hitter, walking two and striking out five.
The Falcons got runners in scoring position in the third and sixth innings, with Hunter Runge getting the hosts' first hit to open the third and getting as far as third base. Both times, Rickertsen put out the fire.
West junior hurler Garet Gustaf (1-3) was nearly as tough, scattering five hits and allowing two walks with four strikeouts. He pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third to keep the game scoreless.
Even after the Hawks broke the ice on an unlucky break when Thompson first started in on Frese's fly ball, then slipped and fell while turning around in pursuit, Gustaf felt his teammates still would find a way.
"For sure," he said. "I had 110% faith in my team and everyone around us. It doesn't matter if we're down one run or 10, we're going to come out when needed and pull it out. Tonight, we just didn't catch a break."
