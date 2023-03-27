Sherrard played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Morrison for an Illinois high school baseball victory on March 27.
Recently on March 21, Sherrard squared off with Rock Island in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.