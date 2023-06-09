Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's defense throttled Davenport North, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 9.
Recently on May 29, Davenport North squared off with Cedar Rapids Prairie in a baseball game.
