Sherrard showed its poise to outlast a game Aledo Mercer County squad for a 9-8 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on April 18.
In recent action on April 13, Aledo Mercer County faced off against East Moline United Township and Sherrard took on Peru St Bede on April 14 at Peru St Bede High School.
