Monmouth-Roseville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 6-1 win over Sherrard during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on May 5, Sherrard faced off against Manlius Bureau Valley and Monmouth-Roseville took on Orion on May 4 at Monmouth-Roseville High School.

