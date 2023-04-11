It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Port Byron Riverdale wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 6-5 over Taylor Ridge Rockridge for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 11.

In recent action on April 6, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Port Byron Riverdale took on Morrison on April 6 at Morrison High School.

