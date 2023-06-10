Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Davenport Assumption as it was blanked 4-0 by Mason City Newman Catholic for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 10.

In recent action on June 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf.

