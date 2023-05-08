No quarter was granted as Monmouth-Roseville blunted Sherrard's plans 4-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 8.
In recent action on May 4, Sherrard faced off against Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop and Monmouth-Roseville took on Orion on May 4 at Monmouth-Roseville High School.
