Kalona Hillcrest Academy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 12-2 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 24.
In recent action on June 17, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Goose Lake Northeast.
