Goose Lake Northeast weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wilton on June 23 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on June 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.
