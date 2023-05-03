Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Fulton nipped Orion 6-5 on May 3 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 29, Orion faced off against Mendota and Fulton took on Polo on April 24 at Polo High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.