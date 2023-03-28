East Moline United Township could finally catch its breath after a close call against Rock Island in a 4-3 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on March 28.

In recent action on March 22, Rock Island faced off against Freeport and East Moline United Township took on Oneida ROWVA on March 22 at East Moline United Township High School.

