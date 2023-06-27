Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Dubuque Hempstead nipped Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 9-8 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 27.

In recent action on June 23, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Waukee and Dubuque Hempstead took on Davenport West on June 21 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

