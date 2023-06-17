Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Burlington Notre Dame 5-1 at Burlington Notre Dame on June 17 in Iowa baseball action.
Recently on June 13, Davenport Assumption squared off with Burlington in a baseball game.
