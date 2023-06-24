With little to no wiggle room, Clinton nosed past Camanche 9-8 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 24.

In recent action on June 12, Clinton faced off against Davenport North and Camanche took on Calamus-Wheatland on June 10 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.