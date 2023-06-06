Cedar Rapids Prairie had its hands full but finally brushed off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 5-2 on June 6 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on May 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Davenport North on May 29 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.
