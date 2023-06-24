Clinton claims gritty victory against Camanche 9-8

With little to no wiggle room, Clinton nosed past Camanche 9-8 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 24.

In recent action on June 12, Clinton faced off against Davenport North and Camanche took on Calamus-Wheatland on June 10 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Goose Lake Northeast mollywopps Riverside Highland 15-8

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Goose Lake Northeast put away Riverside Highland 15-8 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 24.

Recently on June 19, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Durant in a baseball game.

Kalona Hillcrest Academy busts Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2

Kalona Hillcrest Academy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 12-2 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 24.

In recent action on June 17, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Goose Lake Northeast.

Troy Mills North Linn pockets narrow victory over Goose Lake Northeast 5-3

Troy Mills North Linn weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 5-3 victory against Goose Lake Northeast on June 24 in Iowa baseball.

