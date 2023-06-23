Camanche triggers avalanche over Preston Easton Valley 12-2

Camanche showed top form to dominate Preston Easton Valley during a 12-2 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Goose Lake Northeast handles stress test to best Wilton 2-1

Goose Lake Northeast weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wilton on June 23 in Iowa baseball.

Waukee trips Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in tenacious tussle 4-3

With little to no wiggle room, Waukee nosed past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 23.

Wellman Mid-Prairie wins tense tussle with Durant 12-11

Wellman Mid-Prairie posted a narrow 12-11 win over Durant in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

