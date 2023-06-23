Camanche triggers avalanche over Preston Easton Valley 12-2
Camanche showed top form to dominate Preston Easton Valley during a 12-2 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
Recently on June 10, Camanche squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a baseball game.
Goose Lake Northeast handles stress test to best Wilton 2-1
Goose Lake Northeast weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wilton on June 23 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on June 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.
Waukee trips Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in tenacious tussle 4-3
With little to no wiggle room, Waukee nosed past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 23.
Recently on June 19, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Davenport Central in a baseball game.
Wellman Mid-Prairie wins tense tussle with Durant 12-11
Wellman Mid-Prairie posted a narrow 12-11 win over Durant in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.
