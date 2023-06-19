Early blast-off propels Bettendorf Pleasant Valley past Davenport Central 6-4

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley showed up with its game face on and never let go to key a 6-4 victory against Davenport Central at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on June 19 in Iowa baseball action.

Davenport Assumption tops Davenport North 4-1

Davenport North was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Davenport Assumption prevailed 4-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 14, Davenport North faced off against Wilton and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Boxed in: Davenport Assumption's defense bottles Davenport North's attack 17-0

Davenport Assumption didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Davenport North's attack in a virtuoso 17-0 performance in Iowa high school baseball action on June 19.

Goose Lake Northeast outduels Durant in competitive clash 9-5

Goose Lake Northeast notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Durant 9-5 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland.

