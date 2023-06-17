Bettendorf paints near-perfect picture in win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 8-1

Bettendorf put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln for an 8-1 victory on June 17 in Iowa baseball.

Never a doubt: Davenport Assumption breezes past Williamsburg 12-3

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Davenport Assumption put away Williamsburg 12-3 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 3, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Assumption collects victory over Burlington Notre Dame 5-1

Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Burlington Notre Dame 5-1 at Burlington Notre Dame on June 17 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 13, Davenport Assumption squared off with Burlington in a baseball game.

Goose Lake Northeast baffles Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 10-0

Goose Lake Northeast sent Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 10-0 decision during this Iowa baseball game.

Rally time: Marion douses fire to extinguish Davenport Central 9-5

Marion seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 9-5 over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Central squared off with Ankeny Centennial in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.