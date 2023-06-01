Davenport Assumption corralled Bettendorf's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 1.
In recent action on May 27, Davenport Assumption faced off against West Des Moines Valley and Bettendorf took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on May 25 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School.
