Rock Island grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 14-2 win over Davenport Central.
In recent action on May 13, Rock Island faced off against Peoria Richwoods.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.