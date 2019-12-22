Alleman's Burkhead honored for season

Taking his team to the IHSA Class 2A semifinals, finishing 4th in the state was a big part of Alleman baseball coach Jerry Burkhead being named as a Class 2A Area Coach of the Year but there is far more to the award.

Burkhead has build a strong program over his five seasons as coach of the Pioneers. After rebuilding the Pioneers with a 27-44 mark in his first two seasons, Burkhead has won three straight regional titles and piled up an 80-32 record over those three seasons.

It's an honor to be recognized," Burkhead said. "I see it as an extension of our players' hard work and the entire coaching staff's dedication. This is a program award and we're very proud of it."

Alleman finished last season 27-15, tying for the third most wins in a single season in the history of the program. His 30 wins in 2018 are the all-time high.

