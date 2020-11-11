Alleman's Thomas continuing family legacy at ISU

"My mom being an alumni of ISU opened up some options for me," said Thomas, whose mother was a two-time state champion (1990, '91) in the 300 low hurdles and a two-time 100 high hurdles runner-up the same seasons, ultimately winning six state medals as a Pioneer.

Thomas, whose father Chad is the pole vault coach at Augustana College, took third in the pole vault among an elite field at the MAC Vault Academy Championships in Houston this past summer.

"Coach (Mary) Wood, the pole vault coach at ISU, had been guiding and watching me since my freshman year," she said. "Being a senior now, being able to visit and see the environment I was going to be in, that was a big part of my decision."

While Thomas is looking ahead to the challenge of NCAA Division I track, Steines is likewise excited about taking her softball career to the next level.

A three-year varsity standout with the Pioneers, the first baseman/outfielder earned ICA Class 2A third-team all-state honors in 2019 to cap her most recent prep season, batting .304 with eight doubles, four triples, 22 runs and 13 RBIs.