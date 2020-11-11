Alleman's Thomas continuing family legacy at ISU

For Alleman High School girls' track & field standout Tori Thomas, Illinois State University is a big part of her family legacy.
Her mother, 1991 Alleman graduate Amy Shemek-Thomas, went from a highly successful track career with the Pioneers that included two individual state titles to the ISU campus in Normal.
Now, her daughter is following in her footsteps. A two-time IHSA Class 1A state runner-up in the pole vault, the younger Thomas signed her letter of intent to continue her track career at Illinois State.
"I'm really excited to be able to do this, and I'm glad I chose ISU. I couldn't be more excited," Thomas said, referring both to getting to compete at her mother's collegiate alma mater and having the opportunity to enjoy a live signing ceremony.
Thomas signed her letter of intent Wednesday evening at Culemans Memorial Hall at Seton Catholic School in Moline, alongside classmate Madison Steines, who signed her letter of intent to attend Division II Illinois-Springfield.
"I'm excited that someone else was here signing with me," said Thomas, "and I'm excited for Madison."
Having narrowed her college choices to Illinois State and the University of South Dakota, she knew in her heart that the road ahead would lead her to central McLean County.
"My mom being an alumni of ISU opened up some options for me," said Thomas, whose mother was a two-time state champion (1990, '91) in the 300 low hurdles and a two-time 100 high hurdles runner-up the same seasons, ultimately winning six state medals as a Pioneer.
Thomas, whose father Chad is the pole vault coach at Augustana College, took third in the pole vault among an elite field at the MAC Vault Academy Championships in Houston this past summer.
"Coach (Mary) Wood, the pole vault coach at ISU, had been guiding and watching me since my freshman year," she said. "Being a senior now, being able to visit and see the environment I was going to be in, that was a big part of my decision."
While Thomas is looking ahead to the challenge of NCAA Division I track, Steines is likewise excited about taking her softball career to the next level.
A three-year varsity standout with the Pioneers, the first baseman/outfielder earned ICA Class 2A third-team all-state honors in 2019 to cap her most recent prep season, batting .304 with eight doubles, four triples, 22 runs and 13 RBIs.
"I just knew when I went on my first visit that it felt like home, that I could tell that was the place I wanted to be," Steines said of the UIS campus. "I first heard about it from Morgan Edwards, who was one of the assistant coaches on my travel team, Texas Glory Illinois, and is now the assistant trainer (at UIS).
"She's from Bloomington, and she went there and played softball there, and she opened my eyes to it. I started to look at UIS a couple of months ago, and I kept researching it."
Much like Thomas, Steines was just as excited for the opportunity to have a live signing ceremony instead of a virtual event.
"With everything going on, I didn't think we'd have one. Fortunately, the Alleman athletic department allowed it," she said. "I think it's cool. It's nice to have this opportunity."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!