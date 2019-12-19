Alleman Pioneers celebrate Hall of Fame inductions

A 1994 graduate, Erin (Hourigan) Gende, was part of Class 1A state softball titles in 1992, '93 and '94.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"To be part of the Hall of Fame validates all the hard work and dedication we all put in," she said. "This gives us an opportunity to thank AHS and our families for providing us this opportunity. Coming back together with these ladies and our coaches and catch up with everyone and thank everyone."

Sedlock used to think losing in the state title game was a bad way to end his career. Now, he understands what it really means to him, his teammates and the entire Alleman family.

"Getting that far in the playoffs with my best friends means so much," he said. "Alleman is such a tight-knit building. Everyone knows everyone from freshmen to senior and we are so thrilled to do what we did."

Sedlock went on to become a star at the University of Illinois and is now pitching in the Baltimore Orioles organization. His numbers at Illinois might say he could be headed to the Illini Hall of Fame as well.

"That would just put the icing on the cake," Sedlock said. "I grew up an Illini fan and I would love to be honored there as well. That may come in a few years, but for now I am celebrating my recent wedding and now this Alleman honor."