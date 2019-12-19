Alleman Pioneers celebrate Hall of Fame inductions

Fun, friendships, wins and championships are always exciting at the time. However, it is when you get a little longer in the tooth when those high school athletic days take on a new feeling.
Tonight, four individuals and a team will get to celebrate together at the 2019 Alleman Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame introduction ceremony.
Joining the hall are longtime volunteer Harlan King, former football and track star Jim Lodico, baseball great Cody Sedlock, track standout Michelle (Friedland) Wheeler and the 1993 state champion softball team.
The introduction will take place at halftime of tonight's boys' basketball game against Sterling. Following the game, the formal induction will take place in the cafeteria with snacks and drinks being offered.
Sedlock said he had hopes during his Alleman days that he could join the elite Hall of Fame group, but he never was sure it would actually happen.
"This means everything to me," said Sedlock, a 2013 graduate who led the Pioneers to second place in the state in Class 2A. "I haven't been back to Alleman for a long while but this is the perfect way to return. Having grown up in Sherrard, I never thought about this when I was growing up.
"Once I got to Alleman I started to believe I had it in me to be a Hall of Famer, but I never thought about it until I got that call earlier this year. This makes me so proud to be recognized."
A 1994 graduate, Erin (Hourigan) Gende, was part of Class 1A state softball titles in 1992, '93 and '94.
"To be part of the Hall of Fame validates all the hard work and dedication we all put in," she said. "This gives us an opportunity to thank AHS and our families for providing us this opportunity. Coming back together with these ladies and our coaches and catch up with everyone and thank everyone."
Sedlock used to think losing in the state title game was a bad way to end his career. Now, he understands what it really means to him, his teammates and the entire Alleman family.
"Getting that far in the playoffs with my best friends means so much," he said. "Alleman is such a tight-knit building. Everyone knows everyone from freshmen to senior and we are so thrilled to do what we did."
Sedlock went on to become a star at the University of Illinois and is now pitching in the Baltimore Orioles organization. His numbers at Illinois might say he could be headed to the Illini Hall of Fame as well.
"That would just put the icing on the cake," Sedlock said. "I grew up an Illini fan and I would love to be honored there as well. That may come in a few years, but for now I am celebrating my recent wedding and now this Alleman honor."
Gende and her teammates have a memory that few teams will ever experience, the Pioneers winning for coach Jay Hatch in 1992, for Ron Heath in '93 and Hatch again in '94.
"Our first one in 1992 was exciting and when we learned our potential," she said. "In 1993, we knew we had Korrie Klier and Heather Blancke leading us. Coach Hatch never left us and he checked in from time to time to offer support from afar. He was our greatest fan.
"We were fortunate to have coach Mike Ebner to be that constant to help lead us and coach Heath. In '94 there was a lot of pressure to repeat and we did it because we knew we could and we had the support of our families, the community and we had coach Hatch back."
Jim Lodioco: A 1957 graduate, he was a stellar linebacker who went on to play at Western Illinois and was one of the team's leading tacklers as a junior and senior and was named to the WIU Hall of Fame in 1988 with the '57 Leathernecks team.
Harlan King: A football and basketball ticket seller since 1971, King is a big part of the Alleman athletic program. He has also been an active member of the AHS Booster Club since 1971. As a journeyman electrician, King has also helped with numerous projects at the school.
Michelle (Friedland) Wheeler: The 2006 grad, Wheeler was a four-year track standout who was a four-year All-Western Big 6 athlete and team MVP three times. She qualified for state in 2003 in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays; in 2004 in the 4x100, 4x200, open 100 and open 200. She capped her career in 2005 by placing sixth in the 200 and ninth in the 100.