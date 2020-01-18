Guest column: Gilliam pushed Conelly to longtime Moline swim record

From there, he swam on two freestyle relays in the prelims of the 1972 Olympics in Munich – one of them (the 400 freestyle relay) setting a world record. His love of swimming took him next to the University of Kentucky where he spent 25 years coaching – 22 years as head coach.

He has made occasional trips back to the Quad-Cities, including conducting an all-day swim clinic for the Moline Blue Marlins in 2006 and being inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

“It was a great stroke of fortune that brought me to Moline High School. Without coaches like Rees Orland, Art Mercer and Joe Ruberg, I expect my swimming would have ended with high school,” said Conelly. “Just as importantly, I was lucky enough to be there with an incredible group of fellow athletes.

"For me, and I think for all swimmers, teammates are motivators to strive for excellence. They helped me through the tough times, made me want to come to practice and enjoy my time there, and made me want to do my best and help us all achieve something special. I was very lucky to be at Moline in what many refer to as the golden age of swimming."

Gary Conelly and chlorine go hand in hand.