ROCK ISLAND — Tony Neilson has a chance to make history this weekend at the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom.
Eight wins shy of tying the 25th annual event's all-time victories mark, the 38-year-old Davenport native is entered in 10 of the 17 racing classes offered starting today in The District.
However, after missing the last few years, the winningest driver in Grand Prix history is back to defend his record at the world's largest karting street race.
Ohio's Gary Lawson has 25 wins to his credit, the last four coming in 2013. During Lawson's dryspell, Neilson has claimed 13 of his 17 career wins to move into second-place on the all-time charts.
Included in the recent run by the 61 Kartway owner was winning six of seven races entered in 2015.
"The win chart shows only one person, but it takes such a team effort to have success," said Neilson, crediting his Margay-sponsored crew led by fellow Grand Prix champ Scott Evans. "We don't have a lot of extra time between races to fix stuff. So you better have an extra part, and you better know where it is. I'll be driving, but there are four others working on my karts and getting me where I need to go.
"The competition is always so great there, I just want to try and get another win after not getting one last year. If you get one win there, you should be happy."
Among the many other battles to watch this weekend is in the King of the Streets open shifter race. Defending champ Rory Van der Steur of Maryland looks to repeat against a field that includes Californian Billy Musgrave and Texan Jake French, the top two finishers at the final race this season for the Superkarts! USA Pro Series.
Three former champs at "The Rock" also are in that fight — Bermuda's Scott Barnes, Chicagoan Josh Lane and Texan Austin Wilkins.
Practice laps begin at 8 a.m. today, with heat races following at noon. The championship finals start at 11 a.m. Sunday after more practice laps, consolation races and opening ceremonies. Admission is free both days, and pit passes are available for purchase.