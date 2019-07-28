MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brooks Koepka turned his final-round duel with Rory McIlroy into a runaway for his first World Golf Championships title.
Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Playing with McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264.
McIlroy followed his third-round 62 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under.
Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second. Marc Leishman (67) was third, four strokes back. Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) joined McIlroy at 11 under.
After tapping in for par on No. 18, Koepka celebrated with a little fist pump before hugging McIlroy.
Koepka had been so close in recent weeks, coming in second at the U.S. Open in June and tying for fourth last week at the British Open.
He also had a pair of top-10 finishes in this event when it was held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, and he also won for the first time at the TPC Southwind, where he tied for third in 2015 and tied for second in 2016 when this course hosted the former St. Jude Classic.
Langer wins his 4th
Senior British Open title
LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Bernhard Langer beat Paul Broadhurst by two shots to win the Senior British Open on Sunday for his record-extending 11th senior major title.
Starting three shots off the overnight lead held by Broadhurst, the 61-year-old German fired a 4-under 66 to finish at 6-under 274 for his fourth Senior Open title, a tournament record.
"It's always special to walk down 18 in a major, but especially over here," Langer said. "The people are so knowledgeable about golf, and it's tremendous how they even came out in these conditions and cheered us on in the rain."
After heavy rain delayed the round by almost six hours, the two-time Masters champion opened with four birdies on the front nine and added two more on Nos. 13 and 14 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to build a four-stroke lead. He completed the round with a couple of bogeys on the 15th and 17th.
"Now having won 11 senior majors, it means a great deal," Langer said. "Nobody has won more than nine if I'm correct, not even the great Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player or Tom Watson who retired from this championship today. There's a lot of great players who have played this game and have played majors, and I've been blessed to have won more than any of them."
Broadhurst had a birdie and two bogeys to finish with a 71 to come second.
Ko wins at Evian for
2nd major title of season
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Jin Young Ko took advantage of a friend's bad luck to win her second major title of the season on Sunday, and reclaimed No. 1 spot in the women's world golf rankings.
Ko fired a 4-under 67 in the rain-swept final round to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269.
Winner of the season's first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner, longtime leader and good friend Hyo Joo Kim lost control of the tournament with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.
Ko took the two-shot lead she was given, and added a birdie at the par-4 No. 17, to hold off strong finishes by American rookie Jennifer Kupcho (66) and Shanshan Feng (68).