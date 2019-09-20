Byeong Hun An finished off a 6-under 66 in the morning and posted another 66 on Friday afternoon to end his long day atop the leaderboard in the storm-delayed Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
An was at 12-under 132 and had a two-shot lead over a group that included J.T. Poston and Tom Hoge.
Because the tournament lost about five hours Thursday due to thunderstorms, the second round could not be completed because of darkness at the Country Club of Jackson.
Cameron Percy of Australia was at 9 under, while Seamus Power of Ireland was at 8 under. Both had seven holes left in the second round.
Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old making his pro debut, shot 74 and was certain to miss the cut.
European Tour
Willett, Rahm lead at Wentworth: A fast start by Danny Willett and a sublime finish by Jon Rahm helped them into a tie for the second-round lead at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England.
Willett was 5 under after his first five holes and rolled in three more birdies in a 7-under 65, lifting the former Masters champion atop the leaderboard at the flagship event at the European Tour's headquarters.
The Englishman was soon joined on 11 under overall by No. 6-ranked Rahm, who hit a 4-iron to 10 feet at the par-5 18th hole and made the eagle putt to complete a round of 67.
"This weekend you're going to have a real good leaderboard," said Willett, who raced to the turn in 29 just like in 2016 when he finished third after sharing the 36-hole lead, "and we've put ourselves in a position to be right up there."
They were two strokes clear of Justin Rose (68), Henrik Stenson (69) and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout (67), who holed a flop shot over a bunker for birdie at No. 15 in one of the shots of the day.
Paul Casey, a winner at the European Open in Germany two weeks ago, shot 69 and was a further two shots back on 7 under with Billy Horschel, whose 65 tied for the lowest round of the day with Willett.
Among the chasing pack was Viktor Hovland, a 22-year-old Norwegian who has now shot 19 straight rounds in the 60s across the PGA and European Tours. A pair of 69s left him in a tie for eighth place.
No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy followed an opening-round 76 with a 69 to make the cut on the number with Tommy Fleetwood (75) and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington (72).
Champions Tour
Triplett on top: Kirk Triplett birdied two of his last three holes for a 4-under 66 in strong gusts Friday to take a one-shot lead after one round of the Sanford International, a PGA Tour Champions stop in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Triplett, who won in March and leads the circuit with four runner-up finishes this year, was among only four players to have just one bogey on their cards.
Scoring at Minnehaha Country Club was so low last year that it was the third-easiest course on the PGA Tour Champions. That wasn't the case on Friday in warm temperatures with gusts out of the south up to 30 mph.
The average score was just over 2 over (72.12). Except for the majors, only the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the Big Island in Hawaii had a higher scoring average for the opening round. Only 12 players in the 78-man field broke par at Minnehaha.
"It's windy, but if you played a practice round on Tuesday, it's the exact same conditions we had on Tuesday except the course is a touch firmer," Triplett said. "Some really hard holes, but some other holes are playing easier as well."
Paul Broadhurst and Tom Gillis each shot 67, with Broadhurst holing out for eagle with a gap wedge on the par-5 fifth hole. Gillis posted his 14th consecutive round of par or better on the PGA Tour Champions as he seeks his first win on the 50-and-over tour. Gillis said he played conservatively because of the wind.
"I tried not to take any chances really. I just tried to drive it in the fairway," he said. "It was just too tough to chase pins and try to get the exact numbers. Basically the yardage book, you could throw it out because it was feel, it was all feel. I think the last hole I had like 118 (yards) to the front, I was in the right rough and I just chipped a 7-iron. It went about 70 yards and rolled all the way to the back, to the hole. It was just that kind of day where you had to actually just use some creativity."
Woody Austin was another shot behind. Among those at 69 was former British Open champion Darren Clarke, who got into the field when Olin Browne withdrew.
Scott McCarron, assured of keeping his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup, didn't make a birdie until his 12th hole and wound up with a 70, tied with Jerry Kelly, who won last week at the Ally Challenge to close the gap in the Schwab Cup standings with two events left in the regular season.
Also at 70 was former PGA champion Jeff Sluman, who made his 1,000th career start in PGA Tour-sanctioned events — 300 on the PGA Tour Champions, and 700 on the PGA Tour.