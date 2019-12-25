GOLF NOTES: The changing landscape of the Q-C golf scene

“In a nutshell, I'm the ambassador on behalf of the Iowa PGA Section and will go to all of the facilities in the section and help them implement programs to build junior golf and create a stronger network between the section and the golf professionals and facilities,” said Downing, noting this was part of the Iowa Section's strategic planning moving forward.

One of the draws to the new job, according to the 45-year-old, was more normal Monday through Friday hours. He said he was also excited about starting something from scratch – which also is a bit daunting. A tug was created by the fact that he will no longer have the daily interaction he enjoyed for years being in the pro shop. His new job will have him working out of his Bettendorf home.

“The ability to go in and help facilities and professionals, as well, do what they do everyday,” said Downing, who played at Black Hawk College and Western Illinois. “Whether that's build on their junior programs, ladies programs … kind of use my expertise over 20-some years and give back to the game.”

Sarge into selling: A number of issues went in Sergeant making the decision to leave Crow Valley at the end of the year as also taking a different direction with the game.