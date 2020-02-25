Getting away allows you to appreciate the Quad-Cities resources

This past weekend I was fortunate to sneak off to Chicago to visit the Shedd Aquarium, located in the heart of the city on Lake Michigan.
Even though the Quad-Cities area has over 20 museums to visit, the Shedd Aquarium is difficult to compare to anything we have here in the QCA. A quick 2-hour drive put us on Lake Michigan, along with thousands of other families, all to gaze at natural wonders from around the world.
If you do not know, I am a fish biologist here in the Quad-Cities when not at my computer writing about the outdoors, so this was a special trip for my family and me. I had not been to Shedd Aquarium for the better part of a decade.
We spent six hours at the facility seeing every exhibit, show and movie. While in the wing of the museum that houses all the local fish, I realized how lucky we really are in the Quad-Cities to have the wildlife and the Mississippi River at our feet daily.
Granted, as a local biologist, my feet tend to be wet more often than most people's, but as I sat and watched people admire the animals in the tanks, I felt guilty and a little embarrassed that I get to see most of these in my daily life. The paddlefish seemed to catch the most attention as they swam around the tank with their mouths wide open, filtering their meals from the water in the tank.
Here in the Quad-Cities, paddlefish season opens March 1 within 500 yards downstream of our local locks and dams. This annual fishing season lasts through April 15 and has some very specific rules for capture. However, the number and size of fish being caught in our local river is incredible compared to the small fish that were in the tanks for public viewing.
To further illustrate that point, when my son and I walked up to a tank with other Mississippi River fish, I asked him to identify all the species. He did pretty well except for one species, which was very, very familiar to him here at home. After a couple of moments, I broke down and told him that those 10- to 12-inch fish were walleyes.
He turned and looked at me with a confused look. Finally he said, “Really? I’ve never seen them that small before.”
From the mouths of babes come ringing truths that we really are spoiled to have such a quality fishery, especially when you see the sheer amazement of the people at the aquarium. While in the hotel later Saturday night, I received two text messages asking for local fishing reports and was also able to see the weekend’s catch on the Mississippi River through social media. And in case you are wondering, the fish were biting last weekend.
It is always fun to see new places and learn about new animals, but sometimes the true learning is that we have it pretty good back here at home.